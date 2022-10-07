PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Directors Mortgage, a prominent advertiser with the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns professional soccer teams, has pulled its sponsorship following the publication of an independent report, which exposed years of sexual abuse within the National Women’s Soccer League.

The scathing report, published on Oct. 3 and conducted by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, highlighted the behavior of the Thorns organization’s coach, owner and executives that reportedly perpetuated the harassment of its players. The team announced on Oct. 5 that its President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub were both fired in response to the report.

However, Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson still remains in control of the teams, causing sponsors and team players to speak out against the owner’s alleged actions.

“We have become aware of the independent investigation report by Sally Q. Yates and King & Spalding LLP, and we are deeply disheartened by the behavior as described in the report,” Directors Mortgage publicly stated. “We have decided to move forward with efforts to end our sponsorship with the Portland Thorns and the Portland Timbers.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to a number of Thorns and Timbers sponsors for comment about the allegations, including Providence, Alaska Airlines, Laurelwood Brewing, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Adidas, Dutch Bros, TikTok and Tillamook. Few of the sponsors responded.

For now, it appears that most of the teams’ sponsors, like the Tillamook County Creamery Association, are waiting to see what changes are made within the organization before making any future sponsorship decisions.

“We are dismayed by the findings in the Yates investigative report released by the U.S. Soccer Federation, as they are counter to our values at Tillamook that prioritize an inclusive culture and workplace where all team members feel respected, safe and supported,” the Tillamook County Creamery Association told KOIN 6. “We stand in full support of the Portland Thorns players. We will only reconsider future sponsorship if the organization makes meaningful, institutional changes.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.