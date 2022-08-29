No one was hurt in the early Sunday blast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after an explosion destroyed a Portland food cart and caused damage in the immediate area, investigators still have not determined what caused the blast but said propane “is the most likely source of fuel” that exploded.

Ahmed Alkawaz, the son of a food truck owner next to the explosion, said it’s lucky the explosion happened when it did around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

“We closed 30 minutes before it happened,” Alkawaz told KOIN 6 News. “If we’d stayed here someone would have died.”

Sarah Ring, who works at a nearby food cart, said she thinks “everyone has damage” in the area.

The force of the blast damaged multiple nearby food trucks, shattered windows on buildings across the street and scattered debris throughout the block of SW 5th and Harvey Milk.

“The office buildings that are closest to the street, the glass is blown out, the windows are damaged,” said Jessica Boell, who works nearby. “My office is farther from the street (and) the clock fell off the wall.”

An explosion destroyed a food cart at SW 5th/Harvey Milk in downtown Portland, August 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Two weeks ago Portland police investigated an incident where a group threw a homemade explosive device at a food cart pod in Southeast Portland. Investigators told KOIN 6 News that incident is not connected to the explosion early Sunday.

This is not the first time a food truck exploded or caught fire in Portland. In 2017, an explosion in dowtown Portland across from the KOIN Tower destroyed 2 food carts and damaged 10 cars.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.