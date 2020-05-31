PPB declares ‘unlawful assembly,’ curfew now in effect

WARNING: Live video may include disturbing images, graphic language

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second consecutive night, hundreds of protesters descended on the streets of downtown Portland following the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Hours before a fresh 8 p.m. curfew, about 500 people gathered outside the Justice Center in an almost immediate confrontation with police. Flash bangs were used early and often, loudspeakers told the protesters to “leave the park now” and tensions mounted.

Police tactics are different Saturday than Friday. On Saturday, police wasted no time in dispersing the crowd and breaking it up into much smaller factions.

Portland police declared an “unlawful assembly” at 7:14 p.m. and ordered people to disperse. By 7:40 p.m., PPB said one person had been arrested.

Demonstrators could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and cars honked their horns as they drove by. Protesters were seen running away in many directions as police moved them back.

The crowds reformed along SW 4th Avenue in two separate spots north and south of Alder, along the waterfront and at NW 3rd and W. Burnside outside the Union Gospel Mission. Protesters were seen throwing items and spray painting buildings as the 8 p.m. curfew began.

Police in tactical gear rode vehicles and used loudspeakers to inform the crowd the curfew was in effect and they were subject to arrest if they didn’t leave.

TriMet stopped transit in the downtown area.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a State of Emergency and has imposed a curfew on the city after a night of destructive protests damaged downtown businesses and set fire to the Justice Center. The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday night until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Under the curfew, all residents are prohibited from travelling on any public streets. City leaders want to avoid a repeat of what KOIN 6 News reporters witnessed first-hand while on the ground reporting Friday night.

It started Friday night with the destruction of the Justice Center. Protesters smashed out the glass windows and got inside the building, trashing the office space and started a fire before police could clear the building with gas, according to law enforcement.

