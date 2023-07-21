PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A well-known member of the Proud Boys named Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was sentenced to 95 months in prison Friday on charges related to an August 2021 “Patriot” rally in Northeast Portland.

Toese was originally found guilty on March 2 of two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of unauthorized use of a weapon, two counts of riot and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

On August 22, 2021, Toese helped organize a rally at Northeast 122nd Street at a vacant parking lot. Court records show that he incited the crowd by calling for violence against any leftwing protesters who showed up to the event, saying, “When Antifa shows up, show them no mercy.”

Counter-protesters showed up to the rally and, according to the DA’s office, members of the Proud Boys immediately attacked them. The clash led to a brawl that officials say included explosive devices, paintball guns, bats and clubs.

When the group reached Parkrose High School parking lot, Toese reportedly came across a man sitting in a car and yelled, “He is Antifa,” before smashing out the driver’s side window with a baseball bat.

Following this action, officials say Proud Boy members destroyed the car and attacked the person inside for “a prolonged period of time with multiple weapons.” The group also reportedly flipped over a leftwing protester support van.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez previously told the court that Toese had a hatred of leftwing protesters and purposely incited violence against counter-protest members.

“Due to Mr. Toese’s long-term involvement in violent activity, the state is seeking enhancements to increase Mr. Toese’s sentence above the mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison,” Vasquez said in March.