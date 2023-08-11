PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Providence Bridge Pedal returns to Portland for its 27th year on Sunday — offering thousands of cyclists and walkers an opportunity to explore the city’s bridges, while supporting hospital patients.

“It’s a celebration of both Portland and the river and bridges. It’s the one opportunity people have each year to get on the upper deck of the Markham and the Freemont bridges, which offer fabulous views of the city and it’s just an extraordinary celebration,” Event Director Rick Bauman said.

He added, “we try to make it as accommodating we can for all ages and all skill levels. For our more serious cyclists, we have a 23-mile ride and all the way down to a 3-miles rise for the youngest cyclists.”

A portion of each registration supports Providence’s Better Outcomes Through Bridges program which helps people transition out of the hospital and get access to food and transportation.

“It’s been really a great relationship because the event is about celebrating the community, and in doing that, we try to help make the community better and that is what Better Outcomes Through Bridges has been designed to do. It’s a Providence program that works with people coming out of the hospital and provides them with the transition services they need,” Bauman said.