The store will subsidize psilocybin and ketamine treatment for those who can't afford it

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — You can’t miss the giant mushroom mural at Psanctum Thrift store at 4033 S.E. Milwaukie Ave, Apt A. The red and white amanita muscaria, which is practically the Oregon state plant (OK, fungus) at this point, beckons psychonauts (mind explorers) into the 3,000-square-foot space — as well as the usual people who want to ditch an ugly lamp, some books or their thin clothes. These days, there is some overlap, according to the owners.

Eden Woodruff and Tom Hatsis were already well known in Portland’s psychedelic community, for their educational nonprofit Psanctum, which holds conferences and teach-ins about psychedelics. Hatsis has been trusted to archive all 34 boxes of Timothy Leary’s papers, and Woodruff has long been a vintage clothing seller online. Psanctum Thrift, which operates with one paid staff member, Jilly Bean, is a natural progression. They founded it to raise money for people who cannot afford ketamine and psilocybin therapies.

The store has all the usual stuff, plus some: kitchenware; sneakers and hiking boots galore; fabulous dresses, long and flowing, short and tight; a brightly colored rail that looks like Burning Man cosplay; basic Portland plaid and fleece in alternative brands; lots of mesh, lace, fur, velvet and suede; random camping gear; books. And if there isn’t a psychedelic side to the Harry Potter brand, there will be soon, as Potter merch is finding its way to Psanctum, probably because of demographics.

“A lot of the initial donations came from our community members,” Hatsis told Pamplin Media, referring the artists space The Haven, within the JaJa complex at 819 S.E. Taylor St.

“We’ve connected with a lot of people in the neighborhood, and gotten a really nice warm reception from them. I’ve appreciated people going out of their way to bring us stuff because they want to support us, when it’s easier to go somewhere else,” Hatsis said.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners