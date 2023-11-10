PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers at Portland State University are looking into the energy needs of Oregonians, particularly when it comes to race and income inequality.

A recent survey of 2100 low-income households and households of color in Oregon investigated their energy needs and found that many are living in less-than-ideal conditions.

As the weather begins to cool, this can vary from uncomfortable to downright dangerous.

AM Extra was joined by Dr. Hal Nelson, associate professor of public affairs and policy at PSU, and Ph.D. student Carlos Arias to talk about the survey’s findings.

