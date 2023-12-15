PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Two public vigils are planned to call attention to the search for Wilma Acosta, the 28-year-old woman who disappeared from Old Town on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The first will begin at 6 p.m. at the Dixie Tavern at Northwest Third Avenue and Couch Street, where Acosta was last seen.

The second will be held at noon at the Japanese American Historical Plaza along the west bank of the Willamette River in Tom McCall Waterfront Park, where Acosta’s cell phone was found. Participants are asked to gather outside the Duck Store at Northwest Couch and Naito Parkway before walking to the plaza.

Acosta’s family has visited Portland from California to search for her without luck. The two vigils were announced on the Searching for Wilma Acosta Facebook page which has 487 members.

When the Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Person’s Unit asked the public to help find Acosta, it said she had suicidal ideations in the past and a history of depression, suggesting she may have killed herself.

Some of those who know Acosta disagree with that, however.

