Portland stands out as the city with the highest-rated burgers in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – OK Portlanders, time to put on your stretchy pants, grab a pack of wet wipes and head to your favorite burger joint, because your city was recently named one of the best burger cities in America.

New data published Monday by Home Bay, a real estate website that helps readers make decisions about home values and sales, found that Portland is the 13th best burger city in the country.

Yes, it’s true, the same city that was named the best in the U.S. for vegans and vegetarians, is also known as one of the top places for a person to sink their teeth into a juicy patty sandwiched between two soft, fluffy buns.

In fact, Portland’s veggie burgers may have even given the city a leg up on the competition, since Home Bay considered online search activity for burger-related terms including “veggie burger.”

Home Bay ranked the 50 most populous cities in the U.S. and gave them each a weighted score based on things like burger restaurants per capita, percent of annual income required to buy a daily McDonald’s Value Meal, percent of annual income required to buy a pound of ground beef daily, average Yelp rating for burger restaurants, and more.

When all these things were considered, Portland finished 13th on the list.

Although it didn’t crack the top 10, Portland did stand out as the city with the highest-rated burgers in the U.S., with an average of 4.2 stars out of 5 based on Yelp data.

Portland also scored relatively high for its “burger passion score” and for the number of burger restaurants per 100,000 residents. The city has 12.3 burger restaurants per 100,000 residents, which means burger joints are 37.1% more prevalent in Portland than the average city in the study, according to Home Bay.

Home Bay has also determined Hit the Spot and PDX Sliders are the two best burger restaurants in Portland.

Here’s a list of the cities that ranked above Portland on the Best Burger Cities in America list: