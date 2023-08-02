They are considered an endangered species in WA and a sensitive species in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Imagine a turtle the size of a quarter. Now imagine 11. That’s how many tiny shell-ebrities are receiving care at the Oregon Zoo until Spring 2024.

These tiny turtles were transported to the zoo from the Columbia Gorge, where workers will provide them shell-ter until they are large enough to survive in the wild. The Oregon Zoo has previously conserved and released 1,500 turtles back into the wild.

“Each hatchling is critical,” Senior Keeper Sara Morgan said. “We need to increase the number of turtles in the wild if we’re going to save this species from extinction.”

These northwestern pond turtles, also known as western pond turtles, are considered an endangered species in Washington and a sensitive species in Oregon. They are especially vulnerable to the invasive American bullfrog – the largest frog species on the continent.

“These hatchlings are very vulnerable to predators,” Senior Keeper Sara Morgan said. “At this small size, a bullfrog can scoop up a mouthful right out of the nest.”

During their stay at the zoo’s conservation lab, the hatchlings will be pampered with heat lamps and plentiful food – mimicking what zoo officials call an “endless summer.” No turtlenecks required.

“We make sure they have everything they need to grow,” Morgan said. “When they return to the wild, they’re as large as a 3-year-old turtle.”

The turtles will then return home and be monitored for safety. To get a view of the turtles in action, visit the Oregon Zoo’s YouTube page.

Time to shell-ebrate!