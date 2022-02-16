Rainbow City lights up Portland as blacklight venue, art collective

This year, the art collective was part of the Winter Lights Festival in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re walking on 11th Avenue in Southeast Portland, you’ll find a colorful building on the outside with a blacklight décor on the inside.

Rainbow City is an art collective featuring electronic music and events. The business first started right before the coronavirus pandemic began and had to weather the storm of the virus for the last couple of years.

Strawberry Pickle, the owner of Rainbow City, said her landlords were understanding of the situation.

“We saw a lot of other businesses close, and it was definitely really a tough time to get through,” said Pickle, who goes by she/her and they/them pronouns. “But these days, we seem to be kind of on the on the upside of it.”

This year, the art collective was part of the Winter Lights Festival in Portland. The owner said it attracted more foot traffic to the business and saw more people willing to stop by.

“Right when I was getting here, there were people knocking on the door and trying to get in, and I was just blown away by how much interest there was. And because of the nice weather, so many people were walking and just exploring the area,” Pickle said.

Inside, people are greeted with lighting installed by LED artists and ceiling fans that light up to spin you away in a blacklight wonderland.

“You’ll also see a lot of graffiti artwork,” she added, while also pointing towards a small art gallery and dance area.

Rainbow City does not require vaccination to get in but is following state law by requiring masks.

When asked what will happen when masks are no longer required in Oregon on March 31, Pickle said, “What we’ve been thinking we will do is just go with everybody’s comfort level. As much as I am eager to also not have to wear a mask, it’s still a strange feeling to think of not wearing one, so I think everyone will keep them handy.”

The art collective has events scheduled in the future as Portlanders continue exploring the city.