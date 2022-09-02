Ghouls and guests in search of a scary-good time in Portland have a new spot to check out in downtown Portland — Raven’s Manor.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Raven’s Manor, Portland’s haunted mansion-themed bar and cocktail lounge, is planning some special spooky events just in time for Halloween.

Located on the corner of SW First Avenue and SW Oak Street, the manor is holding a Fright Night Aerial show on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Rebecca Vega, co-owner of Raven’s Manor, said that people can expect three seating times for this event. The reservations last for about an hour and 45 minutes, with a few minutes in between each of the five performances for attendees to enjoy their food and drink. Reservations for VIP tables will be available through the manor’s booking website.

Fright Night was also held in 2021, the first year that Raven’s Manor was open. “It’s a variety of different acts,” Vega said. “They all use different apparatuses. Sometimes there’s silks and hoops and lyra, and then we’ve had people do chains before.”

Although this isn’t a regularly scheduled event, the manor hosts interactive mixology experiences all throughout the year. Those interested can buy a ticket for the interactive experience online.

There are also reservations available to eat and drink at Raven’s Manor, or walk-ins are welcome. It is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. It closes at midnight on Friday and Saturday, and all day on Tuesday.

Raven’s Manor is in the middle of planning other themed events, such as the horror drag show on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Further details are not available at this time. Learn more here.