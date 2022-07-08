Here, you can read the full lawsuit filed against Topside Entertainment, Inc. and The Venue Gentlemen’s Club.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After two exotic dancers say they were fired for speaking out against racist hiring, employment practices and sexual assault in strip clubs, they are now suing their former employer.

Below, you can read the full lawsuit filed against Topside Entertainment, Inc. and The Venue Gentlemen’s Club.

It states that J Doe and J Roe – the dancers – participated in a group of exotic dancers called Haymarket Pole Collective to raise awareness about racial discrimination and sexual assault of exotic dancers at the club and other strip clubs.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the defendants and did not hear back by deadline.