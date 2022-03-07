Drivers can expect delays as runners hit the pavement across the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re driving around Portland this weekend, you will most likely see a large group of runners dressed in green making their way across the Rose City.

The Shamrock Run is back in-person this year after being canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will start and finish at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Southwest Naito Parkway. Runners and spectators can also enjoy a post-race ‘Finish Line Festival,’ featuring a green beer garden and live music for St. Patrick’s Day.

“Portland’s longest running tradition features multiple distances ranging from the one-mile Leprechaun Lap for kids 10 and under, to the half-marathon,” said the event on its website.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.