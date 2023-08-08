PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer-than-normal mornings continue in the Portland area Tuesday as temperatures struggle to drop below 60 degrees this week. This comes after three consecutive days of record-breaking warmth seen during the early morning hours.

Overnight cloud coverage has helped keep the heat near the surface this week in Portland. Early morning lows have either broken or tied the record for warmest morning lows.

Record-breaking warm mornings seen from Saturday to Monday with possible warm weather nearing record-breaking territory Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Morning lows will continue to hover near record-breaking territory Tuesday morning.

That doesn’t mean we’ll see an extremely hot day ahead for the Rose City on Tuesday afternoon. Early morning clouds will help keep mild temperatures, but will also slow Portland’s afternoon warming trend.

Portland’s expected afternoon high Tuesday with decreasing clouds throughout the day

Highs are expected to sit in the mid-80s by the late afternoon hours. That comes as clouds slowly start to clear by the mid-morning hours over the Willamette Valley.

Despite these unusually warm mornings, rain chances begin to increase with the next approaching front. Wednesday morning brings another round of clouds and the potential for a few light rain showers.

Increased rain chances in Portland with latest cold front Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Rain chances will be extremely isolated, but greater than Bridge City has seen as of late. Isolated rain showers could amount to a trace to 0.01-inch of rain by the end of the day Wednesday.

Rain chances increase for Portland and along the coast of Oregon and Washington Wednesday, August 9, 2023

This limited chance of rain only remains open late Tuesday night through Wednesday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s chance of rain Wednesday before warmer and drier conditions return to the region.

This is Oregon and Washington’s last chance to see measurable rain before warmer and drier weather returns by this weekend.