PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2022 was a year fraught with violence in Portland, with record-breaking homicide numbers and the lowest police staffing the city has seen in decades.

The city saw 96 homicides, up from 2021’s 90, which was already a record-breaking year.

Gun violence also haunted the city, with a reported 1300 shootings according to Sgt. Kevin Allen with PPB. That resulted in 393 shooting injuries, and 78 shooting homicides.

Sgt. Allen also shared that 2022 had the lowest police staffing in many years with under 800 sworn members at its lowest point.

During the year, PPB hired 71 new officers while trying to replenish ranks, but there are currently still 64 vacancies in the department.

The police began tracking crimes within the homeless community, specifically homicides. According to PPB, 34% of homicides in 2022 involved homeless individuals.

KOIN 6 reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office about the record-breaking homicides and what his plan is to reduce gun violence in 2023, but has not heard back yet.