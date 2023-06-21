PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Red Dress Party PDX, a Portland non-profit supporting queer youth, people living with HIV and AIDS, people facing domestic violence and others in need is gearing up for its 20th Red Dress Party.

The MasqueRED-themed party encourages guests to wear red dresses and masquerade masks to enjoy the DJ lineup, cocktails, food and casino for VIP guests.

Over the years, the non-profit has had difficulty finding a venue large enough to host the event, according to Judge Kemp, former board member of Red Dress Party PDX.

“This year has been a particular struggle coming back after the pandemic. One of the reasons for it being a masked party is so that if people really do want to wear a mask at an indoors event, please do, please feel comfortable doing so,” Red Dress Party PDX Board President and Volunteer Coordinator Rhonda Henderson said.

The Red Dress Party will be held June 24 in the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum basement. The VIP party starts at 8 p.m. followed by the general admission party at 9 p.m.