PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the City of Portland prepares to change its form of government, locals are getting the chance to shape how it will look. After hundreds of submissions, public testimony, and compiling data, there are 3 options for what the future districts of Portland will look like with their own city council members.

“We were told at the onset that there’s no one perfect map,” said Marta Hanson, co-chair of the Independent District Commission, though there are at least 3 found fitting of Portland.

The IDC, made up of community members, is tasked with establishing the 4 new voting districts. Each will have 3 city commissioners and each district will be equally structured — “contiguous, packed with equal population, connected by transportation links,” said Hanson.

Public input and data about Portland’s neighborhoods are going into the maps, with everything from race and ethnicity representation to school districts and transportation access.

Marta Hanson, the co-chair of the Portland Independent District Commission, June 2023 (KOIN)

Each has their own subtle differences but each — named Maple, Cedar, Alder — have things in common. For example, all neighborhoods east of I-205 are placed in one district, while all west of the Willamette River are in a different district.

“We had over 200 maps submitted that we narrowed down to those three,” Hanson said.

Later this summer, the IDC will pick one final representation of the 4 districts, but first they want Portlanders to weigh in. Throughout July, they’ll have 8 public meetings to get feedback before they decide:

Wednesday, July 5 from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, July 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 from 12-2 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 from 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13 from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 from 12-2 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 from 1-3 p.m.

The IDC will hear public comment through July 22 before reconvening in August 2023 to vote on the final map. Those interested in weighing in can call 311 or email:

DistrictCommission@portlandoregon.gov.

“We are really hopeful that as many Portlanders as possible engage throughout this process, because as a commission, we are deeply, deeply committed to being responsive, inclusive, and equitable in all of our work,” she said.