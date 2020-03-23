Regency Park senior facility reports five COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Regency Park senior living facility in Portland.

Cascade Living Group, which manages Regency Park, announced two initial positive test results in residents Saturday, March 21, and noted that those two residents were hospitalized. On Sunday, March 22, Cascade said one more resident and two employees had also tested positive; it was unclear if any of those three patients were hospitalized.

“We have had many questions on testing all residents and staff for COVID-19, given the positive tests in both of those populations at Regency Park,” Cascade founder Thomas E. Stanley said in a statement. “We are trying on a daily basis to procure and utilize test kits. Despite what may be in the media, test kits are extremely hard to find. Local health authorities, including Washington County Oregon, where Regency Park is located, do not have test kits for our community and do not have the resources to perform the tests even if we had them. We are being specifically instructed to only test those that are positive for certain symptoms, and then only at a local hospital.

“We are exploring all sources in the private commercial market for test kits. It is simply not possible at the current time to test every resident and staff member.”

Washington County, where Regency Park is located, now has a total of 5 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The state now has a total of 161 positive test results, though experts fear there are far more cases that have yet to be diagnosed due to a lack of testing capabilities. COVID-19 causes respiratory ailments, fever and related problems that sometimes can be severe. People most at risk are the elderly and those with existing health problems, though new research has shown that young adults also can become seriously ill.

Tips to stay healthy

Federal and state health authorities are recommending that people take the following everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including the flu and COVID-19 coronavirus.

The main symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you or your child has these symptoms, contact your health care provider or local health department for advice before coming in for a visit.

Other recommendations include:

— Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

— Stay home if you’re sick. The same for your children. Don’t leave home for 24 hours after you feel better if possible.

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

— Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

— Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

— Consult the Centers for Disease Control’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

For the most current information about this outbreak in the United States, go to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov.

The Oregon Health Authority provides state-specific information at healthoregon.org.

