PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were hit by a car Friday night in Portland, according to Bonamici’s Communications Director Natalie Crofts.

The incident happened while the pair were crossing Northwest Everett Street in Portland after an event, Portland police said.

According to PPB, a slow-moving car turned into them knocking them over. The female driver remained at the scene and no arrests or citations were made.

Bonamici was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Croft.

Her husband, Judge Michael Simon, was also treated for minor injuries, and they have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, Crofts said.

Due to the incident, Bonamici won’t be at upcoming town hall events in Clatsop and Tillamook counties on Saturday, or any other public events until she is healed.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue for more information.