PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is detouring Line 4 buses away from a 10-block stretch of Fessenden Street in Portland’s Saint Johns neighborhood after three separate buses were allegedly shot at with a pellet gun between May 14 and 15, causing shattered windows and dinged bodywork.

Two of the buses were damaged in the late morning or early afternoon on Mother’s Day, when an unknown person or group fired pellets toward the passing buses, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed. TriMet spokesperson Reed Buterbaugh told KOIN 6 News the first incident happened at Fessenden Street and Berkeley Avenue near Northgate Park. The second bus was damaged near Fessenden Street and Van Houten Avenue soon after. On Monday, a third bus was damaged by similar events.

“Some windows were struck, leading the safety glass to spiderweb, which broke the windows,” Buterbaugh said about two of the pellet gun shootings.

One of three Trimet buses damaged by the alleged pellet gun incidents. (Photos by Kevin Rawlins)



Portland resident Kevin Rawlins told KOIN 6 News he was riding one of the involved buses on Sunday when pellets began flying through nearby windows. Unsure what type of bullets were striking the bus, Rawlins said he and other passengers dropped to the floor.

“Someone just shot four or five bullets through the windows of the bus I’m on,” he wrote on social media shortly after Sunday’s incident. “One hit directly in front of me. That was the scariest experience that I think I’ve been through. I’m still shaking.”

No witnesses reported seeing armed suspects in the area at the time of the shootings and no arrests have been made in connection to the suspected attack. No injuries were reported as a result of the events. However, drivers and passengers were said to have been noticeably shaken following the incidents on Sunday.

“We are thankful that no one onboard the TriMet buses were physically hurt in [any] of the incidents,” Buterbaugh said. “Our thoughts are with the TriMet operators as they recover emotionally from this frightening experience.”

Buterbaugh said that, following the third incident, TriMet decided to detour the bus route and increase the number of Transit Police in the area as a safety precaution. Line 4 riders are advised to check TriMet’s service alert webpage to see if their stops are affected by the change.

“It’s unclear just where this morning’s incident occurred as the operator was not aware of the damage until later in their route,” Buterbaugh said. “On two of the buses, windows were struck, leading the safety glass to spiderweb but not break out.”

TriMet is still calculating the costs to repair the damaged buses. Anyone with additional information about the string of incidents is asked to contact PPB.