PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — When it comes to EV charging stations, Oregon has some catching up to do according to a new report released by Zutobi, an online driver education company.

According to the report, Oregon ranks fifth in the nation for EV adoption, and Washington ranks fourth. In Oregon, there are 30,290 EVs out of 1,338,818 total vehicles. Washington has 66,810 EVs out of 2,895,251 vehicles. Only California, Hawaii and Colorado have a greater percentage of EVs on the road.

However, Oregon ranks 44th in the number of public charging stations per 100 registered EVs, with just 2,472 stations, or 8.2 stations per 100 EVs. Washington’s distribution is even more scarce with 4,520 stations, or 6.8 stations per 100 EVs. That places Washington 48th in the nation for charging resources.

“The 2023 EV Charging Station Report: State-by-State Breakdown” was released on July 16, 2023.

Over the entire United States, the number of EVs has increased by 42% since 2021, going from 1,019,260 to 1,454,580. Across the nation, available charging stations have increased just 12%, from 128,549 to 143,771.

Rising EV market requires more charging stations

The availability of charging is set to become a bigger issue over the next several years. Nationally, sales of electric vehicles are pushing up to about 7% of total vehicle sales for the first six months of 2023, rising from about 6% last year.

