PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland Ombudsman report found that a city contractor, that provided emergency board-up services, overcharged community members and breached its contract with the city.

In 2021, the Ombudsman Office received a complaint about the Portland Police Bureau’s contract for emergency board-up services with Stanley C. Kennedy Enterprises, Inc., which was doing business under the name 1-800 BOARDUP, the report states.

The complaint was from the manager of a local non-profit that was broken into during the summer of 2021, which left the door to the building unsecure. A responding police officer requested an emergency board-up for the non-profit, officials said.

The report explained that the city uses emergency board-up services to secure properties hit by vandalism or break-ins when a business owner, for example, is unable to secure the property themselves. When police are dispatched to unsecured property, they can report the need for an emergency board-up to the Bureau of Emergency Communications.

Under its contract with the city, 1-800 BOARDUP was tasked with billing the city, who would pay for the board-up service before invoicing the business owner for the costs, plus a 15% administrative fee, according to the Ombudsman office.

However, after the board-up, the nonprofit received a bill directly from 1-800 BOARDUP and called the contractor asking about the “excessive” amount of the bill. According to the non-profit, the contractor told them it was cheaper for the nonprofit to pay the contractor directly since the city would tack on the administrative fee, the Ombudsman report said.

The non-profit reported the incident to the city auditor who referred the complaint to the Ombudsman.

When the nonprofit didn’t pay the contractor, 1-800 BOARDUP notified the nonprofit that the bill would be sent to collections if left unpaid, officials said. The Ombudsman said “eventually” the contractor invoiced the police and stopped invoicing the non-profit.

According to the Ombudsman, 1-800 BOARDUP billed the nonprofit more than the invoice they later sent to the city – initially charging the nonprofit $541.07 compared to $340.28 to the city – which is still greater than what the city would charge the non-profit with the 15% administrative fee – which would have totaled $391.32.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Stanley C. Kennedy Enterprises, Inc. said they first learned of the report on Tuesday and said they have two board-up contracts with the city. The contractor says one contract, signed in August 2021, “specifically forbids us from soliciting either payment or further work from the responsible party.”

“We wish to be clear that the second and separate contract, Contract #3100603, which we signed in September 2014, is the governing contract for the work we do involving Portland Police. Nowhere in that contract are we forbidden to solicit the customer for payment or for further work. So if the responsible party wishes to pay us directly or use their insurance to pay us, we allow them to do so. This obviously saves the City of Portland money from the budget they set aside to pay for board up services,” the contractor added.

“As the complaint was investigated, it became clear that the issues raised were not isolated, but indicative of a wider pattern of concerning conduct by both the contractor and the city,” the Ombudsman report said.

An investigation by the Ombudsman found that 1-800 BOARDUP was overcharging community members for city-initiated emergency board-up requests, which violated the city contract. Additionally, the amount that the contractor invoiced the city included material costs that were higher than what was agreed upon in their contract with the city.

The report also says the city did not have sufficient oversight of the contract itself.

Based on this investigation, the Ombudsman looked into the extent to which 1-800 BOARDUP was directly invoicing business owners and not sending the bill to the city. Looking at data from July 1, 2019 – December 31, 2021, investigators found 982 calls from BOEC dispatches for board-ups were not included in the contractor invoices to the city.

Among police reports of the board-up requests, 140 cases were not included in contractor invoices to the city, officials said.

According to the Ombudsman, there are likely between 140-877 cases in which the contractor did not bill the city.

The investigation also found this persisted in 2022 with just over 25% of board-up requests not being invoiced to the city. In some cases, invoices sent directly to businesses were higher than the amount allotted in the contract.

The Ombudsman states that if each case were overcharged by $150, as in the initial complaint, between July 2019 and December 201, the contractor may have overcharged about $21,000 to $131,000.

The report also noted an instance in which a police officer told a business owner it would be more cost effective for the business to work directly with the contractor, however the report says this was a misunderstanding and violates the contract.

“Beyond the concerns of being a breach of contract, the billing practices of the contractor, whether intentional or not, fiscally harmed community members and damaged the city’s trust with the public,” the report says.

“The practice of city-initiated emergency board-ups raises broader questions about the fairness of requiring Portlander – in this instance, victims of property crime – to pay for services they themselves did not authorize, and it is not clear that the city has the authority to engage in this practice,” the Ombudsman office continued.

The Ombudsman’s office recommends that 1-800 BOARDUP should send an invoice to the city with the agreed upon pricing.

Additionally, the office suggests that the city hires an outside firm to audit the contractor and should secure financial restitution for business owners and community members who were overcharged. The agency also recommends the city provides adequate oversight of the contract and clarify its role initiating emergency board-up services at the expense of community members.