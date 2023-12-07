PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has seen a significant decrease in brick-and-mortar retail stores since 2011.
In a new report released by Upgraded Points, which looked at which U.S. cities are seeing the largest decline in brick-and-mortar stores, the Portland metro area experienced a 15.3% decline during the decade that eneded 2021.
In the same ten-year span, the U.S. lost 60,000 retail stores, marking a 12.6% decline in brick-and-mortar stores coast to coast. And while that means the Portland metro area is seeing a faster decline than the nation as a whole, the Rose City isn’t losing brick-and-mortar stores as fast as several other major metropolitan areas like Phoenix, New York City, and Orlando.
The analysis surveyed more than 350 cities and metro areas in all 50 states and found tech hubs like San Jose (23.6%), San Francisco (19.8%), and Seattle (22.8%) contributed to the overall decline.
Meanwhile, the South has generally seen the smallest downturn in brick-and-mortar stores in Memphis (4.1%), Oklahoma City (7.5%), Tulsa (7.5%) and Atlanta (8.9%).