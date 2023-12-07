PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has seen a significant decrease in brick-and-mortar retail stores since 2011.

In a new report released by Upgraded Points, which looked at which U.S. cities are seeing the largest decline in brick-and-mortar stores, the Portland metro area experienced a 15.3% decline during the decade that eneded 2021.

In the same ten-year span, the U.S. lost 60,000 retail stores, marking a 12.6% decline in brick-and-mortar stores coast to coast. And while that means the Portland metro area is seeing a faster decline than the nation as a whole, the Rose City isn’t losing brick-and-mortar stores as fast as several other major metropolitan areas like Phoenix, New York City, and Orlando.

Percentage change in the number of retail stores per capita from 2011-2021. Image Credit: Upgraded Points

The analysis surveyed more than 350 cities and metro areas in all 50 states and found tech hubs like San Jose (23.6%), San Francisco (19.8%), and Seattle (22.8%) contributed to the overall decline.

Meanwhile, the South has generally seen the smallest downturn in brick-and-mortar stores in Memphis (4.1%), Oklahoma City (7.5%), Tulsa (7.5%) and Atlanta (8.9%).