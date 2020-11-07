Report reviews Portland’s officer-involved shootings, custody deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Independent Police Review, along with the Interfaith Peace and Action Collaborative reviewed a recent report on deadly officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths in Portland.

The report covered deadly officer-involved shootings that happened between May 2017 to November 2018. In that time period, seven people were shot and killed by Portland police officers, including Patrick Kimmons and John Elifritz.

The report, put together by the OIR group, offered the Portland Police Bureau a total of 28 recommendations that are meant to address the “common themes and issues” the report also found. One such recommendation was that any officer involved in a shooting should be interviewed before their shift is over.

Read the entire report: