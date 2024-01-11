PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Community organizers are shocked by a recent bombshell report which alleges an extreme lack of transparency within the Portland Police Bureau.

Despite claims of additional training, the report found the agency has turned a blind eye to officers with repeat offenses, including those with use of force claims.

Kat Mahoney, the executive director of Sisters of the Road, said this isn’t a case of “a few bad apples,” adding, “Are the good apples doing anything to get rid of the bad apples? It looks from what I’ve seen: No.”

Mahoney and Freedom to Thrive’s lead organizer Sarah T. Hamid both say PPB’s current policy creates a system of enabled abuse.

“[It’s] concentrated amounts of violence coming from specific individuals over and over and over again,” Hamid said. “And it’s not just that this violence is being excused and completely swept under the rug by leadership, it’s that these officers aren’t patrolling alone.”

But Aaron Schmautz, the president of PPB’s union known as the Portland Police Association, says he disagrees with the report’s characterization of all force as “violence.”

“The majority of the force that’s used by police officers is referred to as Category Four. This is not force in any other city in the country,” he said. “When we use force as Category Four, we’re talking about somebody you reach out and hold on to them, they pull away and that’s it. Or you go to handcuff them and they move their arms and you overcome that moving; that’s force in Portland.”

Using PPB’s data, the Portland Compliance Officer Community Liaison (COCL) report found the average officer used force 2.7 times, as of mid- November 2023. Using officer identifier forms, the team was able to specify which officers had the most cases involving use of force, and found that those officers far exceeded the average.

According to both the report and the police union, the top officer, Damien Dale, used force at least 23 times this year – nearly 730% above average. The report also claims Dale holds the record for most incidents with force since 2017.

Schmautz says there’s a reason for that.

“He went on 1,980 calls last year, he used for some 23 of them. Twenty of those 23 are those Category Four force cases I was just talking about, and the other three were takedowns,” he said. “Numbers matter. And again, what’s the outcome? This group says that they want to abolish law enforcement. And a recent poll: 71% of voters said they want more police.”

But the report also highlights training concerns raised by independent reports tasked with assessing the bureau’s compliance with a department of justice settlement. They found “concerns with how PPB and the force inspector identify ‘at-risk employees, supervisors, and teams,’” adding, “the goal of capturing outliers to ‘address potentially problematic trends in a timely fashion’ is not being accomplished.”

It goes on to highlight a commander’s written review of an outlier officer who “has a unique ability to locate subjects in stolen cars and felons actively engaged in crime…” later justifying the actions, writing their “proactive work ethic has elevated [their] force ratios compared to [their] peers…”

But Mahoney said these ratios are not substitutions for accountability.

“If the police are not going to be accountable and they’re going to make excuses, saying, ‘Well, there was a little bit of force, you know, she wiggled a little funny. So, then we handcuffed her really hard and pushed her against the car,’ as opposed to, ‘We tased you.’ Violence is violence,” she said.

In response, PPB issued the following statement:

“The community expects, and the Portland Police Bureau requires, that members use only the objectively reasonable force necessary to perform their duties and overcome the threat or resistance of the subject under the totality of the circumstances.”

Despite repeated requests, both PPB Chief Bob Day and the bureau’s public information officers declined KOIN 6’s requests for an interview on the use of force data or their current policies.