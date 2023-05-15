PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters rescued a person who fell down a 35-foot-deep hole in Northeast Portland late Monday morning.

Shortly after 11:50 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said crews were on the scene of a rope rescue east of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. Using an excavator, Firefighters were able to get the person out in under 30 minutes.

The victim sustained significant injuries and appeared to be disoriented, but they were conscious and talking when crews arrived, according to PF&R. Officials tell KOIN 6 News the person was able to take directions and put a vest on themselves, which prevented crews from having to stabilize the hole before sending someone down to help — something PF&R says would have taken hours.

Once rescued, the victim was sent to a hospital for evaluation. There’s no word on their current condition.

Fire officials do not know what led to the fall.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.