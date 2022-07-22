PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person escaped an overnight duplex fire in the Lloyd District on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to the blaze at a two-story duplex on NE Halsey Street near 6th Avenue at about 11:16 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, two sides of the building were reportedly burning. As some firefighters worked to put the flames out, PF&R said others began searching for a resident that was reported to still be inside.

Crews said excessive clutter in one of the apartments made it hard for them to move through. Sometime during the search, however, fire officials learned the resident had made it out safely.

The building was significantly damaged before crews brought the fire under control at 12:13 a.m. PF&R said the back stairwell was “completely burned through.”

Fire officials said no one was hurt and they are working to find out how the fire started.