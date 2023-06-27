PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A year after it was transferred from the state to the City of Portland, 82nd Avenue is getting major upgrades, but the Portland Bureau of Transportation is also looking to get the input of the community who lives along the corridor.

“With that comes the ability to make critical fixes now to bring the street up to current standards as a city street. That work is happening as we speak,” PBOT’s Dylan Rivera said. “Maintenance is underway right now but there’s an opportunity to rethink 82nd Avenue, so we’re hoping to hear from the public. What’s your vision for how 82nd Avenue should look and feel? How would you like to use 82nd Avenue to get around — taking public transit, walking with your family, biking.”

A PBOT community workshop at McDaniel High School is part of the effort to rethink 82nd Avenue in Portland, June 27, 2023 (KOIN)

Some of the critical changes already underway include pavement repairs, updated signage, and beaconed pedestrian crossings, just part of the estimated $185 million in critical fixes primarily funded by the legislature and federal dollars.

However, the potential for future investments will also go beyond just PBOT, involving TriMet and Metro as well as community organizations.

“82nd Avenue has one of the busiest bus routes in the whole TriMet system,” Rivera said. “Is it fast enough, is it frequent enough?”

In order to get that input from neighbors, PBOT is hosting three workshops along the entire 82nd corridor to speak with community members.

A PBOT community workshop at McDaniel High School is part of the effort to rethink 82nd Avenue in Portland, June 27, 2023 (KOIN) A PBOT community workshop at McDaniel High School is part of the effort to rethink 82nd Avenue in Portland, June 27, 2023 (KOIN)

Tuesday’s meeting at McDaniel High School covered the North District. The Central District workshop is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on July 20 at the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon at 8188 SE Division St. The South District workshop is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 29 at Collective Oregon Eateries, CORE PDX, at 3612 SE 82nd Ave.

Zachary Lauritzen works with Oregon Walks and serves on the 82nd Avenue Coalition, getting fellow neighbors involved.

“We have a few things that people say all the time. They say, ‘We need more green space, we need more trees.’ They say, ‘We want a safer street so we can view 82nd as a magnet where we want to spend time, as opposed to a barrier where we walk in the other direction,'” Lauritzen said. “We hear from people all the time that they think there’s so much potential, so much excitement along 82nd Avenue that can be activated. It just needs to be unlocked.”

Lauritzen said another concern is making sure that as the area is invested in, it doesn’t become unaffordable for the people who already live there. He hopes this can also encourage more housing development.

“We think that we as a coalition can advocate for those folks and bring more resources to the community for housing purchase opportunities, for apartment development opportunities, so communities and neighbors can stay together into the future,” Lauritzen said. “They want to be here, they want their voice heard, they want this space activated.”