PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a few years off because of the pandemic, the World Naked Bike Ride will soon hit the streets of Portland again.

The July 30 event will begin at Peninsula Park at 9 p.m. that night, organizers announced. The rest of the route wasn’t revealed for somewhat obvious reasons.

Clothing is completely optional, although shoes and helmets are still recommended. But riders can “strip down to whatever level will maximize your fun,” their website reads. “We wouldn’t presume to tell you what that level is.”

However, your bike must be outfitted with a white headlight in front and a red reflector or red light in the rear.

The ride is just one of many summer bike events within Portland’s Pedalpalooza.

Portland organizers asked people living outside the metro area not to come to the city just for the event.

Every year, with the exception of the past two due to the pandemic, thousands in Portland and cities across the world strip down and ride their bikes to bring awareness to causes like bicyclist safety and pollution.

“See the www.worldnakedbikeride.org web site for more socio-political propaganda,” local organizers said.

Mostly, they said, “it’s good, goofy fun.”