PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are seeking help in identifying the suspects in a shooting at an illegal street racing event in Portland that injured several people and left one dead.

Portland Police Bureau, working with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of any suspects involved in the homicide of Cameron Taylor on Aug. 28.

The homicide allegedly occurred at an illegal street racing event at North Marine Drive and North MLK Blvd. Two other people were also shot and injured during this event.

Cameron was reportedly taken from the event by a “private vehicle” where people attempted to aid him. Police responded that night to reports of a drug overdose and reportedly arrived to find Taylor dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say they are working on following up on any open leads and ask anyone with information, including video of the street racing event, to come forward.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information. Visit their website to leave anonymous tips.