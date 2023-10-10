PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ribbon was cut on the first phase of new affordable housing in Northeast Portland Tuesday as 40 families moved into the redevelopment at Dekum Court.

This phase of the redevelopment of the apartment complex originally built in 1972 is complete, but the second — and bigger — phase will be done in the summer of 2025. That phase will add another 147 units.

Ivory Matthews, the CEO of Home Forward, said families with incomes at or below 60% of the median family income will be able to live at Dekum Court.

Ivory Matthews, the CEO of Home Forward, October 10, 2023 (KOIN)

“Inflation has really taken a toll on what families can actually afford,” Matthews told KOIN 6 News. “And our wages in our local community haven’t kept up with the cost of housing.”

Dekum Court offers units with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Families will continue moving in through the end of November.

“It means a lot because as someone who grew up moving multiple times, you know, in my childhood, I can appreciate the safety that it brings for families today,” Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio said. “So I’m excited for those children.”

Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, October 10, 2023 (KOIN)

Matthews said this is the beginning of a single family being able to own their own home.

“Most of our developments have been rental housing, but we see a tremendous need also to provide single family home ownership units. And why not? This is a this is a great community to do that,” Matthews said. “I think that having a combination of rental and affordable homeownership, it matches what’s already in the community.”