Your guide to upcoming events across Oregon the week of Dec. 25 - 31.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — YOUTH CONCERT — Conductor David Hattner and the Portland Youth Philharmonic present “Concert-at-Christmas: “Up in the Air,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway. This post-holiday celebration includes performances by the PYP String Ensemble, PYP Wind Ensemble, an alumni orchestra, and the PYP Conservatory Orchestra. More: portlandyouthphil.org.

JINKX & DELA — The queens of Christmas, DeLa and Jinkx, host an evening of spectacle, comedy, music and annual favorites, “The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway. More: portland5.com.

PORTLAND CHAMBER ORCHESTRA — Party like it’s 1823 as the Portland Chamber Orchestra keys a gala celebration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, to welcome the New Year. Under the direction of maestro Yaacov Bergman, the Portland Chamber Orchestra recalls the music of Habsburg Austria, when the opera, operetta, waltz and polka were all the rage in Vienna. Joan Behrens Bergman hosts this program and features Puerto Rican soprano Camille Ortiz. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton. Tickets and info: thereser.org.

NEW YEAR’S EVE — There will be events and parties galore around the Portland area as we welcome 2024. Events include Champagne Ball at Hilton Portland, Sobriety Powwow at Oregon Convention Center, New Year’s Eve Cruise on Portland Spirit, DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid at Wonder Ballroom. See portlandtribune.com as NYE approaches for details.

WAVRA FARMS — Indoor winter farmer’s market at Wavra Farms, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through mid-March, 7882 Jordan St. Salem, OR. Vendors will include seasonal crafts, jewelry, baked goods, produce, meat, eggs, pasta, tacos, donuts, home décor, cards and gifts. More: wavrafarms.com.

