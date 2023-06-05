The infinity pool on the 19th floor of the Ritz Carlton in downtown Portland (Courtesy: Ritz Carlton)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Ritz-Carlton Portland, the city’s first 5-star hotel, is on track to open late this summer.

The 35-story hotel at SW 10th and Washington will be the 4th tallest building in Portland. There will be 251 guest rooms and 132 residences above a 20th floor restaurant.

The Ritz-Carlton Portland features world-class dining options, amenities including a spa and a food court area reminiscent of the food cart pod the building replaced.

General Manager Marie Browne feels good about the hotel despite some of the issues downtown Portland still faces.

The Bellpine Restaurant inside the Ritz Carlton in downtown Portand (Courtesy: Ritz Carlton) Marie Browne, the general manager of the new Ritz Carlton in downtown Portland, June 2, 2023 (KOIN)

“I feel like the city has gotten a lot better. I’ve been here a year, and we’ve come leaps and bounds since I first got here,” Browne told KOIN 6 News. “So I think that the city is doing a lot to improve things. But I also think the people want something to look forward to, and we’re one of those things.”

Browne said the Ritz-Carlton hopes to be a catalyst for the revival of Portland’s west end.