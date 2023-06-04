PDX Triathlon organizers will place signs in the area to direct traffic around the closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of the PDX Triathlon Festival, Multnomah County has issued notices for road closures that begin on Sunday, June 4.

Located in Fairview, Northeast Blue Lake Road will be closed between Northeast Marine Drive and the Blue Lake Regional Park from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Between Gresham/Fairview city limits and the driveway to Northeast 22800, Northeast Marine Drive will be closed from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

According to county officials, PDX Triathlon organizers will place signs in the area to direct traffic around the closures. Additionally, signs from Interstate-84 will notify drivers that Northeast Marine Drive is closed.