PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It may be summer, but you might be able to see some fresh snow at the zoo soon — fresh snowy owls, that is.

The Oregon Zoo’s very own snowy owls, Rocky and Banff, who arrived at the zoo earlier in 2023 just welcomed their four new babies, the zoo announced Thursday.

“We hoped Rocky and Banff would have owlets someday, but we thought it would be another year or two at least,” said Ronda Naseth, a keeper in the zoo’s North America area. “When Rocky laid four eggs earlier this summer we were thrilled.”

According to the Oregon Zoo, snowy owls tend to make their nest on the ground and ROcky and Banff made theirs near the base of a large tree, where Rocky is currently watching the owlets while Banff takes care of feeding them.

“Banff is constantly delivering food to Rocky and the owlets,” Naseth said. “He’s a great owl dad.”

It’ll be a few weeks before the owls leave their nest and begin to explore, but before you know it, the zoo says visitors might be able to spot the fluffballs in their habitat.

Snowy owls are threatened by habitat loss in the wild, the zoo said, and when migrating they face threats from human development.