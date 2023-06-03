PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders and their furry friends have plans every Saturday through September now that the Rocky Butte Farmers Market is back.

The dog-friendly urban neighborhood market made its 2023 return during the first weekend in June. Locals can expect locally-produced foods and handcrafted products at each market until it closes down this fall.

The market updates its vendor list weekly. According to RBFM organizers, some familiar vendors are returning — but there will be some fresh faces as well. Local businesses at the market will offer everything from beeswax candles to spicy peanut butter.

However, RBFM’s co-founder and Board President Benjamin Cutler says it’s more than just a place of commerce. Each week, the market will feature local musicians, a kids education booth and an information booth that provides dogs with fresh water and treats.

“We pride ourselves on offering a space for community building and growing connections, in addition to supporting local farmers and talented makers,” Cutler said. “Come meet your neighbors, make new friends, interact with vendors and entertainers, and join us in further strengthening what we already love about our unique neighborhoods.”

Find the market in the Mannahouse Church parking lot on 9200 NE Fremont St., every Saturday through Sept. 30. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RBFM accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and offers Double Up Food Bucks.