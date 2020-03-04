Rosa Parks Elementary to end year-round schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland school board voted 5-2 to end Rosa Parks Elementary’s year-round schedule on Tuesday, ending a run that began in 2014.

The move to switch the school back to a traditional, “summers-off” was motivated by district officials wanting to get the school’s calendar in sync with neighboring George Middle School and Roosevelt High, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Rosa Parks feeds into both of those schools.

Additionally, the year-round schedule failed to improve students’ test scores and attendance, which had been one of the reasons the system was voted in five years ago. Reading, writing and math scores dropped by about 5 percentage points across grades 3-5 from 2018 to 2019. Fewer than 5% of Rosa Parks’ black students met state math proficiency standards and about 10% of those students scored as proficient in reading.

Part of the transition plan includes the district implementing an after-school program that runs until 6 p.m. on weekdays, however, it may not begin until January 21, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Rosa Parks Elementary had been the only school in Portland Public Schools on the year-round calendar.