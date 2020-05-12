Rose City Comic Con 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The organizers of Rose City Comic Con 2020 announced Tuesday that this year’s event has been canceled due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place September 11-13 at the Oregon Convention Center. Now, the website’s countdown clock shows 486 days until Portland’s “premier pop culture event” returns.

“We have been putting the health, safety, and well being of our team, customers, partners, family, and friends above all other priorities and those values remain most important to us,” event organizers wrote in a statement. “In light of both governmental direction and general public health advisories, a face-to-face event is not possible at this time with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government issued State of Emergency in Oregon.”

Attendees with pre-purchased tickets should get an email today giving them the option to either transfer their tickets to next year or get a refund. Registered exhibitors and artists should also get an email, according to Rose City Comic Con organizers.

The team behind RCCC says they’re planning some “unique virtual content” to hold fans over until the event returns September 10, 2021.