Rose City Virtual Book Fair: ‘An experience, not a website’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The inaugural Rose City Virtual Book Fair will take the place of the popular Rose City Book and Paper Fair this year. Scheduled for next month, it still aims to bring the complete fair experience to everyone at home.

The Cascade Booksellers Association will host the event on their website on Friday and Saturday, June 12-13. When the fair’s virtual doors open at 9 a.m., attendees can go through the web portal and visit the online booths. Like the typical book fair, vendors will have rare and collectible books for sale, as well as a variety of products that cater to all bibliophiles—prints, postcards, maps, and more.

For guests who can’t wait, there will be a preview of the event available on June 11. Registration is $10. Admission to the fair is otherwise free. A full list of the fair’s exhibits can be found online.