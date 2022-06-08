PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The big ships are back for Fleet Week in Portland and the big bridge lifts that come along with them start Wednesday afternoon.

The first ships, the HMCS Edmonton and the Ironwood are set to arrive sometime around 3 p.m. with one additional arrival Wednesday afternoon and several more scheduled for Thursday.

Most of the arrivals will take place during the afternoon commute hours. Departures will take place on Sunday, June 12 and Monday June 13, mostly during the morning commute hours. While the ships are coming and going, bridge lifts are expected to impact traffic on the Broadway, Steel and Morrison Bridges.

Rose Festival officials have organized a media event for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning where they will release the final, confirmed schedule of all the arrivals and departures.