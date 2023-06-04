PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fleet Week is a celebration for sailors and Portlanders alike, but it can also be frustrating for anyone trying to cross the Willamette River during a bridge lift.

Fortunately, these lifts only apply to the Broadway and Burnside bridges and happen at scheduled times. Meanwhile, Portland’s 10 other bridges will stay put.

Multnomah County officials recommend taking a different route at these times:

Tuesday, June 6: Two ships will arrive between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7: One ship will arrive between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 8: Seven ships will arrive between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday, June 12: All ships leave in the morning. Expect frequent bridge lifts and traffic.

Those who seek real-time updates can follow Portland Fire and Rescue’s Twitter and any of Multnomah County’s social media channels.

Stay with KOIN 6 for more Fleet Week coverage.