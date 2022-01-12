Rose Festival is back in-person this summer

"Oregonians need something to cheer for"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Festival announced it will return to in-person festivities after two years of virtual events.

This summer, the festival will be back for the Rose City Reunion, which is the theme for this year’s event. Organizers say the theme is to capture the spirit of Oregonians coming back together to celebrate and reinvigorate a sense of community pride and togetherness.

The Starlight Parade kicks off the Rose Festival’s parade series, which also includes the Junior Parade and Grand Floral Parade.

“The Rose Festival is happy to be part of Portland’s comeback story, featuring all three of our parades,” said Jeff Curtis, Portland Rose Festival chief executive officer. “We’re honored to have CareOregon as a Premier Sponsor, joining a group of corporate leaders who recognize the value that the Rose Festival brings to the community.”

Amy Johnson, the Starlight Parade chair, said this is a fan favorite event for thousands of Portlanders.

“Every year it showcases the spirit of the people who live in this region and brings us together to celebrate our city,” Johnson said. “CareOregon is the perfect partner to help Rose Festival bring this event back with an emphasis on the health and wellness of our community.”

CareOregon has been a longtime participant in and supporter of the Portland Rose Festival, said Eric C. Hunter, CareOregon’s chief executive officer.

“When we were approached about joining the Portland Rose Festival in this new capacity, we saw this as an opportunity to contribute to community health,” Hunter said. “As the largest provider of Oregon Health Plan services in our state, we know that good health is about more than just healthcare. We need strong communities to build healthy futures—this includes civic events, such as the Rose Festival.”

He added, “Oregonians need something to cheer for. We’re hopeful that Rose Festival will be back on the Portland streets this summer.”

Applications are now open for parade entries, including floats, marching units, bands and special entries from the community. The application deadline for the CareOregon Starlight Parade is March 23, 2022.

You can also apply to be a Rose Festival clown on the festival’s website.

The Rose Festival’s Starlight Parade is set for June 4, 2022.

More to come.