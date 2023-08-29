The theater says ticket refunds were automatically issued following the announcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Concert goers had a sudden change to their Tuesday evening plans after the Roseland Theater announced the cancellation of its Flogging Molly show.

According to a Facebook post from the theater, the band chose to cancel their sold-out show due to a “credible threat of violence against the venue.”

“The safety of our fans, crew, venue staff, bandmates and friends is our first priority, and we look forward to coming back to Portland to play for you as soon as we can,” Flogging Molly bandmembers said in a public statement.

The band encouraged fans who had already arrived at the concert to go home, and said those who had not departed should not come to the venue.

The Roseland says refunds were automatically issued for tickets purchased through the website Etix, adding, “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding.”

Roseland officials later posted the threat “was specific to tonight’s show and not an ongoing threat against the venue.”

It is not clear what constituted the threat. KOIN 6 News reached out to the venue as well as Portland Police Bureau, but have not yet heard back.

