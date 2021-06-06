Royal Rosarians begin judging Portland rose gardens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Royal Rosarians were out and about Sunday, judging more than 64 rose garden entries for this year’s garden contest.

This year marks the 83rd year of the contest, traditionally held during the annual Rose Festival.

Eight teams of three to five judges split up across the city to examine each garden’s maintenance, pruning, insects, general bloom and much more.

Harry Landers, who has been a judge for more than 20 years told KOIN 6 News that the tradition is meant to ensure that Portland lives up to its name.

“We’re the city of roses, and this is just to get people to plant more roses and enjoy them,” he said.

The winner will be announced later this month at an awards ceremony in Portland’s Royal Rosarian Garden.