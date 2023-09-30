PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of runners will take to the streets this Sunday for the Portland Marathon and there will be a lot of disruptions on the roads.

The race begins at 7 a.m. at Waterfront Park, then runners head north crossing Burnside Street.

The route then takes racers across the Broadway Bridge into the Rose Quarter, followed by the Pearl District.

From the Broadway Bridge, runners then trot through Old Town, then Sellwood, and Eastmoreland.

North from there, runners will head through the Brooklyn Neighborhood and under the Ross Island Bridge. They’ll cross the Willamette one last time via the Burnside Bridge and then they’re back at the waterfront.

Map of the 2023 Portland Marathon route (Google Maps)

During the event, there will be several closures:

The Broadway Bridge will be closed to all motor traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The westbound lanes on the Burnside Bridge will be closed until 1:30 p.m.

The south bike and pedestrian lanes on the Morrison Bridge will be closed for the marathon from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

The Sellwood Bridge’s westbound lane will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

And if you aren’t a runner? That’s okay. Just pull up a chair or line up along the route to cheer runners on!