PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An RV went up in flames Thursday morning near Olé Olé on East Burnside Street, officials said.

According to Portland fire, the RV appeared to be used as a living space and the arriving crew arrived to find heavy fire, not touching nearby buildings or vehicles.

After the fire was controlled, the crew said they searched the vehicle and found no victims.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Last week, a large fire in an RV knocked out the internet for parts of Portland.

The investigation into that fire is ongoing.