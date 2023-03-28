Fire happened around 8 a.m., service may be out till 10 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An RV fire in South Portland damaged the fiber optic cables on a utility pole, knocking out internet and cell service for many customers in the area.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the RV to catch fire outside 2828 S. Corbett Avenue around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Three people live in the RV, but none were injured and all declined help from the Red Cross, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Several fiber providers are affected and crews are actively working to restore service. Officials said they expect full service to be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

An RV fire in South Portland damaged fiber optic cables, March 28, 2023 (Andy Colley)

The RV is a complete loss. No further information is available at this time.