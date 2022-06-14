PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the arrests of 31 members of a white supremacist group heading to a Pride Event in Idaho clearly still in mind, the City of Portland is putting safety at the forefront for this weekend’s Pride Parade.

Pride Northwest told KOIN 6 News they are working closely with the Portland Police Bureau, private security, de-escalation teams and others to ensure that the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade are as safe as possible.

In a statement, Pride Northwest Executive Director Debra Porta, said “TO BE CLEAR, as of right now we have not been notified of any identified threat or increase in chatter among groups monitored for this kind of thing. Our goal here is to be proactive and not reactive.”

She added the increased communication with various agencies allows them to “coordinate contact across the weekend and ensure that should the need for some kind of response arise, we can do so as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday (June 18-19) at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Events begin at noon Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is the first in-person Pride Festival since the pandemic put things on pause for 2 years.