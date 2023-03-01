PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salt & Straw is offering free scoops of their latest ice cream flavor March 1 at a Powell’s signing — celebrating the launch of a Sri-Lankan-inspired cookbook.

The ice cream was inspired by chef Karan Gokani’s bone marrow and roti recipe from his cookbook “Hoppers: The Cookbook,” — featuring toasted coconut ice cream, roti candied with curry and a ribbon of bone marrow fudge.

Salt & Straw Co-founder Tyler Malek described the challenge of concocting the flavor.

“This was a fun one because we’re working with one of the best chefs in the world and he kind of like challenged us,” Malek said. “He was like ‘Can you make this into ice cream?’ And we stumped ourselves for weeks and weeks testing out new versions of this and finally we locked it down and it’s beautiful.”

Free scoops are offered with a purchase of the cookbook at the Powell’s signing 7 p.m. March 1. A limited number of pints will also be available for shipping nationwide.